Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $17.82 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 647,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -147.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

