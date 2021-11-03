Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

ATER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aterian from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc acquired 1,468,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,563 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31. Aterian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

