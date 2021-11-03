Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 17,092 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 507,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,634 shares of company stock worth $598,367 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

