Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after acquiring an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after acquiring an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $133.92 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $137.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

