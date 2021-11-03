Anchor Price Reaches $0.79 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001254 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.11 million and $8,650.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00050618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.14 or 0.00234128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00098086 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

