Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

POND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. 42,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168. Angel Pond has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

