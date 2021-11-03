AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of AngioDynamics worth $17,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after buying an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after buying an additional 661,657 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,078,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 723,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.86. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

