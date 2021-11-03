ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.050-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.480-$2.810 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $384.86. 471,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,065. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

