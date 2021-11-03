Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.89

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 2184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.