Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.89

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 2184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.
About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
