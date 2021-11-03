apM Coin Price Hits $0.0326 on Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. apM Coin has a total market cap of $11.81 million and approximately $286,283.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, apM Coin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00236828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00099071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

