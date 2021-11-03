Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

APO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.44. 12,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

