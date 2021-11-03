Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.53.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock valued at $419,503,682. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.41. 878,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,335,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average is $140.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $108.73 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.