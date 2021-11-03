Apria (APR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apria (NYSE:APR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Apria has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. On average, analysts expect Apria to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

In related news, CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $46,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $69,869.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $114,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,180 shares of company stock worth $4,443,985 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apria stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) by 63,382.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Apria worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

