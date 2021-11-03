AptarGroup, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of ATR opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.27. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,998,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 478,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,906,000 after purchasing an additional 153,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

