AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Cut to $148.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair cut AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of ATR opened at $127.40 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 133.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 38.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

