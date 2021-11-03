AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup stock opened at $127.40 on Monday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.