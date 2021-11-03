AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.18 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.
AptarGroup stock opened at $127.40 on Monday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
AptarGroup Company Profile
AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.
