AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $23,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS by 659.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ANSYS by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 108,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $384.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.84.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

