AQR Capital Management LLC Has $25.05 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $25,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.97 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

