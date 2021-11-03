AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.07 Million Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,612 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $26,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 23.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $112.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.45.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

