AQR Capital Management LLC Has $29.57 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 875.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,279,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147,901 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $29,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 261,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,061,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,989,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.