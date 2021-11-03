AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,582 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 156,502 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $27,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.73.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.