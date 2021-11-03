Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE ABR opened at $19.56 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.