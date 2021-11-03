ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCB traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,028. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $112.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ArcBest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 140.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.81% of ArcBest worth $26,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

