Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

NYSE ARNC traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.49. Arconic has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arconic stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Arconic worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

