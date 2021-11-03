Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect Arena Pharmaceuticals to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $48,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 880.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.