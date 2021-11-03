Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $379.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $378.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $421.10.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $491.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.66. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $239.24 and a 52 week high of $525.00. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Shares of Arista Networks are scheduled to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 17,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.98, for a total transaction of $7,184,380.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total transaction of $5,088,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $117,939,135 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 282,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,171,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,147,000 after purchasing an additional 257,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,699,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

