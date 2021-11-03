Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EUSG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 160,359 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 233,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 211,195 shares during the period.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

