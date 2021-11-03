Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $622,000 in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 2,359.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

