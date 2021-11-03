Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

CLOV opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

