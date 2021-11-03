Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

NYSE AHH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

