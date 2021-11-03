Armistice Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 836,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $802.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

