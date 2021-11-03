Armistice Capital LLC Sells 1,618,182 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618,182 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Exela Technologies worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XELA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

