ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 72,429 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,429 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 21.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRY stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89. CryoLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

