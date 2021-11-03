ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141,285 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 3.62% of Acacia Research worth $12,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Research by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,470 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 792,065 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,342,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of ACTG opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.