Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Shares Down 6.4%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 6,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 14,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

