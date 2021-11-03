Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN):

11/2/2021 – Aspen Aerogels was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

10/29/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Aspen Aerogels had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Aspen Aerogels is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Aspen Aerogels is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

ASPN stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.76. 807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,863. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $55.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Aspen Aerogels Inc alerts:

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.