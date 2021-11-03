Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASMB. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Assembly Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.41. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

