Assertio (ASRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ASRT opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
