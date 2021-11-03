Assertio (ASRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assertio alerts:

Shares of ASRT opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 520.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Assertio worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.