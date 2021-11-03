Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.
AIZ stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.13. 4,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.
Assurant Company Profile
Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.
