Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

AIZ stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.13. 4,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,271. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

