Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 123.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 358,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

AGO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 15,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,723. Assured Guaranty has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

