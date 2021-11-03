Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.03. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,244.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

