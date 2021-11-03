Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. cut its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Athene were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $912,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

ATH stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.