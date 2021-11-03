Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 475,678 shares.The stock last traded at $89.09 and had previously closed at $83.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth $14,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,943,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 154,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 119,504 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after buying an additional 103,227 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

