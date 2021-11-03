Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,900 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 450,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $48,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. acquired 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 666,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 462,804 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 509,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 389,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Technical Consultants by 375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

