Atom Investors LP Has $371,000 Stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 128.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,238 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 347.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,341,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 4,148,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,800,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 1,879,159 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,582,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 11,056.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 953,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

SEEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seelos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

