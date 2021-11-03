Atom Investors LP Invests $105,000 in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Metromile in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Metromile in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Metromile by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Metromile stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. Metromile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

