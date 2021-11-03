Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcimoto by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUV. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

