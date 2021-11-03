Atom Investors LP Purchases New Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 395.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.