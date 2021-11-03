Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CBU opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

