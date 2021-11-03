AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.94 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $78.42. 303,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,120. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $85.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $236,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,572 shares of company stock worth $3,045,734. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AtriCure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of AtriCure worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

